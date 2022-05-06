 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for the week of May 6

GUNDERSEN

April 13Son to Katie Tooke and Alex Olson, La Crosse.

April 14Daughter to Julia Dudley and Lee Zenke, Houston.

April 18Daughter to McKenzie Wilson and Grant Dull, La Crosse.

April 19Daughter to Sabrina Partain and Andrew Steger, Onalaska.

April 22Daughter to Felicia Burkhardt, Onalaska.

