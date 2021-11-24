Births for the week of Nov. 24

Gundersen Health
Nov. 3
Son to Zarifa and Hiwadullah Abad, Fort McCoy.
Nov. 4
Daughter to Cassandra Schmitt and Dayton Lahren, Independence.
Nov. 5
Daughter to Alexis Vaningan and Kylle Miller, West Salem.
Daughter to Hannah Gauthier and Keith Davenport, Soldiers Grove.
Son to Allyson Ziemann, Viroqua.
Nov. 7
Son to Chasity Eitland and Michael Mahan Jr., Ferryville.
Nov. 11
Twin daughters to Shafiqa and Nasibillah Afghan, Fort McCoy.
Twin son and daughter to Zarghoona and Mohammad Noor Shah Samsoor, Fort McCoy.
Daughter to Crystal Wilson and Kodi Fanello, Galesville.
Nov. 12
Daughter to Rahmat Bibi and Mohammad Salim Kohistani, Fort McCoy.
Daughter to Heather Kingslien and Aaron Lind, Cashton.
Nov. 14
Daughter to Jinnee Felten and Matthew Williams, Viroqua.
Nov. 15
Son to Katelyn Hanson and Cole Roy, Sparta.
Twin sons to Nicole Haschke and Eric Christensen, Tomah.