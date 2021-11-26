Births for the week of Nov. 26

Gundersen Health System
Nov. 2
Son to Kimberly Zamot and Timothy Woosley, West Salem.
Nov. 3
Son to Zarifa and Hiwadullah Abad, Fort McCoy.
Nov. 4
Son to Kristin Pfaff and Nicholas Lyden, Bangor.
Daughter to Cassandra Schmitt and Dayton Lahren, Independence.
Nov. 5
Daughter to Alexis Vaningan and Kylle Miller, West Salem.
Daughter to Hannah Gauthier and Keith Davenport, Soldiers Grove.
Nov. 8
Daughter to Jessica Shively and Paul Dolan, Sparta.
Nov. 9
Daughter to Farahnaz and Parwez Malekzada, Fort McCoy.
Nov. 11
Twin daughters to Shafiqa and Nasibillah Afghan, Fort McCoy.
Twin son and daughter to Zarghoona and Mohammad Noor Shah Samsoor, Fort McCoy.
Nov. 12
Daughter to Rahmat Bibi and Mohammad Salim Kohistani, Fort McCoy.
Daughter to Heather Kingslien and Aaron Lind, Cashton.
Nov. 15
Son to Katelyn Hanson and Cole Roy, Sparta.
Twin sons to Nicole Haschke and Eric Christensen, Tomah.