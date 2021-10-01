Births for the week of Oct. 1

Tomah Health
Sept. 14
Daughter to Amber and Kristofer Danielson, Elroy.
Gundersen Health System
Sept. 17
Son to Jadi Twite and Donald Lund III, Caledonia.
Sept. 18
Daughter to Ashley Erickson and Travis Schendel, Cashton.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today