Births for the week of Oct. 1

Tomah Health

Sept. 14

Daughter to Amber and Kristofer Danielson, Elroy.

Gundersen Health System

Sept. 17

Son to Jadi Twite and Donald Lund III, Caledonia.

Sept. 18

Daughter to Ashley Erickson and Travis Schendel, Cashton.

