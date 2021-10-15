 Skip to main content
Births for the week of Oct. 15

Gundersen Health System

Sept. 29

Son to Jessica Kirchner and Ryan Hytry, La Crosse.

Sept. 30

Son to Britanny and Ryan Lugenbill, Sparta.

Oct. 2

Son to Lydia Madrigal and Jared Leis, Wilton.

Oct. 3

Son to Allisa Rooker and Dustin Madison, Sparta.

