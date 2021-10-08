Births for the week of Oct. 8

Gundersen Health System
Sept. 21
Son to Shyanne Ryan and Jonah McGinnis, Trempealeau.
Sept. 22
Daughter to Alexis Patzner and Vincent Smith, Sparta.
Sept. 28
Daughter to Cassandra Sweisford, Sparta.
Son to Kay Welker and Jacob Zeh, Blair.
Daughter to Justine Ostrem and Taylor Lietzau, Sparta.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today