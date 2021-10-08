 Skip to main content
Births for the week of Oct. 8

Gundersen Health System

Sept. 21

Son to Shyanne Ryan and Jonah McGinnis, Trempealeau.

Sept. 22

Daughter to Alexis Patzner and Vincent Smith, Sparta.

Sept. 28

Daughter to Cassandra Sweisford, Sparta.

Son to Kay Welker and Jacob Zeh, Blair.

Daughter to Justine Ostrem and Taylor Lietzau, Sparta.

