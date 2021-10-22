 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births for the week of October 22

  • 0

Gundersen Health

Oct. 6

Daughter to Amanda Crayne and James Franklin, Lake Mills.

Oct. 8

Son to Nargis Maiwand Zafary and Abdul Ghafoor Maiwand, Fort McCoy.

Oct. 9

Son to Nafas Goll and Amanullah Rasuli, Fort McCoy.

Oct. 10

Daughter to Jessica Miller and Andrew Baldwin, Onalaska.

Oct. 12

Daughter to Hana Miehe and Benjamin Schauf, La Crosse.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News