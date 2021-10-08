 Skip to main content
Births for the week of October 8

Gundersen Health

Sept. 23Son to Belinda Mauss and Craig Olson, La Crescent.

Sept. 24Daughter to Maria White and Ryan Henry, La Crescent.

Sept. 25Son to Kathleen Albrecht and Jedadiah Kappauf, Houston.

Daughter to Leslee Lapham and Aaron Oakes, Caledonia.

