Births for the week of October 8

Gundersen Health
Sept. 23Son to Belinda Mauss and Craig Olson, La Crescent.
Sept. 24Daughter to Maria White and Ryan Henry, La Crescent.
Sept. 25Son to Kathleen Albrecht and Jedadiah Kappauf, Houston.
Daughter to Leslee Lapham and Aaron Oakes, Caledonia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today