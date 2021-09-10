 Skip to main content
Births for the week of Sept. 10
Births for the week of Sept. 10

Gundersen Health

Aug. 18

Son to Rebecca Kiechle and Adam Wroblewski, Tomah.

Aug. 20

Son to Lisa Radloff and Tilmer Thompson, Wilton.

Son to Amber Schultz and Daniel Bristow, Warrens.

Aug. 22

Son to Whitney Thompson-Luther, Sparta.

Daughter to Mac McCann and Andrew Kiel, La Crosse.

Aug. 24

Twin daughters to Rebecca Peters and Lucas Widner, Westby.

Aug. 25

Son to Abigail Ray and John Sacia, Galesville.

Aug. 28

Daughter to Jessica Stingl and Ross Mathison, Sparta.

Aug. 29

Daughter to Kimberly Moore and Tamarack Goodbear, Fountain City.

Aug. 31

Daughter to Mikaela Pumphrey and Diamond Glenn, Warrens.

