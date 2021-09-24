 Skip to main content
Births for the week of Sept. 24

Gundersen Health

Sept. 6

Son to Courtney Hintz and Dusty Robinson, Sparta.

Sept. 9

Son to Katelyn Herrman and Tyler Millis, Black River Falls.

Sept. 11

Son to Angelique Stark and Matthew Dombeck, Sparta.

Sept. 13

Twin sons to Jillian Haberichter and Brandon Burke, Monona, IA.

Daughter to Shamula Antos and Kevin PEterson Jr., Merrillan.

Sept. 14

Daughter to Michaela Baldwin and Timothy Geier, Ontario.

Son to Mariah Happel and Charles Polzin, Holmen.

Son to Nicole Green and Sean Clayton, Sparta.

