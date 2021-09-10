 Skip to main content
Births for the week of September 10
Gundersen Health

Aug. 20

Son to Lisa Radloff and Tilmer Thompson, Wilton.

Son to Amber Schultz and Daniel Bristow, Warrens.

Aug. 24

Daughter to Hannah Chase and Mitch Muller, La Crosse.

Twin daughters to Rebecca Peters and Lucas Widner, Westby.

Aug. 25

Son to Danielle Kujawa and Scott Herdeman, Onalaska.

Son to Montaya Harter and Jacob Adams, Holmen.

Son to Abigail Ray and John Sacia, Galesville.

Aug. 27

Son to Danica Johnson and Jacob Perner, Galesville.

Son to Courtnaey Korish and Lucas Chase, Holmen.

Aug. 28

Daughter to Jessica Stingl and Ross Mathison, Sparta.

