Births for the week of September 24

Gundersen Health

Sept. 2

Son to Jessica Andre and Brandon Stinson, Whitehall.

Daughter to Mindy and Ed O’Brien Jr., Holmen.

Sept. 5

Son to Courtney Balfany and Peter Johnson, La Crosse.

Sept. 8

Son to Shan Denisen and Brian Vike, La Crosse.

Sept. 10

Son to Melissa Brenengen and Robert Farley, Galesville.

Sept. 12

Son to BreeAnna Breckel and Eric Weninger, Cashton.

Sept. 13

Twin sons to Jillian Haberichter and Brandon Burke, Monona, IA.

Sept. 14

Son to Mariah Happel and Charles Polzin, Holmen.

