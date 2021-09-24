Births for the week of September 24

Gundersen Health
Sept. 2
Son to Jessica Andre and Brandon Stinson, Whitehall.
Daughter to Mindy and Ed O’Brien Jr., Holmen.
Sept. 5
Son to Courtney Balfany and Peter Johnson, La Crosse.
Sept. 8
Son to Shan Denisen and Brian Vike, La Crosse.
Sept. 10
Son to Melissa Brenengen and Robert Farley, Galesville.
Sept. 12
Son to BreeAnna Breckel and Eric Weninger, Cashton.
Sept. 13
Twin sons to Jillian Haberichter and Brandon Burke, Monona, IA.
Sept. 14
Son to Mariah Happel and Charles Polzin, Holmen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today