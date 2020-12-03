Onalaska hosting distanced holiday parades with Santa this December

Kids in the city of Onalaska will get a chance to visit Santa this holiday season, despite restrictions from the pandemic.

Through December, Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride through the city's neighborhoods in a holiday parade, accompanied by police and fire trucks.

The parade will make its way through town every Tuesday and Thursday beginning Dec. 8 through Dec. 22, between 5:30-7:30 p.m., visiting a new neighborhood each night.

A map can be found on the city's website, at cityofonalaska.com/Santa, where you can enter your address and find which night he'll be passing through.

The parade will not travel down every street, but families are encouraged to visit a neighborhood street to see the man in red.

The city asks that no one leave the sidewalk or yard, or approach Santa and Mrs. Claus during the parade, and for everyone to remain safe during the pandemic.

"Remember to stay on Santa's 'nice' list by wearing your face covering, keeping your distance and washing your hands," a note signed by Santa read, sent out by city officials.