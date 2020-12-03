 Skip to main content
Onalaska hosting distanced holiday parades with Santa this December
Onalaska hosting distanced holiday parades with Santa this December

Santa in 2016 Tomah holiday parade

Santa Claus waving during a holiday parade in downtown Tomah in 2016.

Kids in the city of Onalaska will get a chance to visit Santa this holiday season, despite restrictions from the pandemic.

Through December, Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride through the city's neighborhoods in a holiday parade, accompanied by police and fire trucks.

The parade will make its way through town every Tuesday and Thursday beginning Dec. 8 through Dec. 22, between 5:30-7:30 p.m., visiting a new neighborhood each night.

Onalaska 2020 Santa parade routes

Santa will visit the city of Onalaska in a holiday parade every Tuesday and Thursday between Dec. 8-22. He'll visit a new neighborhood each night, shown on the map here. For a more interactive and detailed version of the map, visit cityofonalaska.com/Santa.






A map can be found on the city's website, at cityofonalaska.com/Santa, where you can enter your address and find which night he'll be passing through.

The parade will not travel down every street, but families are encouraged to visit a neighborhood street to see the man in red.

The city asks that no one leave the sidewalk or yard, or approach Santa and Mrs. Claus during the parade, and for everyone to remain safe during the pandemic.

Kim Smith

Kim Smith

"Remember to stay on Santa's 'nice' list by wearing your face covering, keeping your distance and washing your hands," a note signed by Santa read, sent out by city officials.

Families can also request to receive a phone call from Santa this year, and listen to a recording from Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith reading a Christmas story, all by visiting the city's website.

IF YOU GO

What: Holiday parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. December 8, 10, 15, 17 and 22

How: Santa will visit different neighborhoods in the city of Onalaska through a holiday parade — to find your neighborhood along the routes, visit cityofonalaska.com/Santa

