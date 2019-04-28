The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Eric Cairns and Erin McFarland, both of West Salem

Andrew Campbell and Jessica Mootz, both of Onalaska

Kyle Cross and Brenda Brown, both of La Crosse

Alec Fitzsimmons and Jamie Frawley, both of La Crosse

Erik Gajewsky and Lindsey McKillip, both of Bangor

John Gillies and Jean Brady, both of La Crosse

Joshua Horstman and Jacqueline Gerke-Edwards, both of Onalaska

Larry Jankowski of La Crescent and Roxanne Lenarz of La Crosse

Daniel Kautza and Amanda Servais, both of Greenfield

Jordan King of Onalaska and Megan Freeman of Sparta

Jason Pease and Alyssa Emler, both of La Crosse

Alexander Peterson and Kayla Lawrence, both of Onalaska

Mark Roth and Julie Darrington, both of Medary

Stanley Roush and Kathleen Bryant, both of Onalaska

Michael Ryberg and Shannon Daily, both of La Crosse

Jon Vaillancourt and Marah Strickland, both of La Crosse

Nicholas Volhard and Hannah Michlig, both of La Crosse

