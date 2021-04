Marriage licenses for Sunday, April 18

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Zacharry Bolyard of Holmen and Gracie Larson of Medary.

Ian Colby and Lai Loni Middlebrook, both of La Crosse.

Peter Favre and Kristen Hagmann, both of La Crosse.

Damien Klinski and Brooke Coryell, both of Holmen.

Christopher Lydon and Amber Gerken, both of La Crosse.

Ernest Moyers Jr. and Angela Kimball, both of Onalaska.

Christopher Paulino and Brandee Deering, both of La Crosse.

Brandon Stearns of La Crosse and Lisa Spies of Onalaska.

Brian Stewart and Mariah Dodge, both of Maplewood.

Jeremy Tangen and Tom Yang, both of La Crosse.

