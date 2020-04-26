Marriage licenses for Sunday, April 26

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Blake Bauer of Holmen and Julie Rademacher of La Crosse.
Alexander Thomas and Ashley Haug, both of Holland.
Matthew Sullivan and Ashley Iwanski, both of La Crosse.
