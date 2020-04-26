You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Sunday, April 26
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, April 26

From the La Crosse County public records: Building permits, property transfers, marriages and divorces series
These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Blake Bauer of Holmen and Julie Rademacher of La Crosse.

Alexander Thomas and Ashley Haug, both of Holland.

Matthew Sullivan and Ashley Iwanski, both of La Crosse.

