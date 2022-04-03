Marriage licenses for Sunday, April 3

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Dale Clingenpeel and Karen Wiese, both of La Crosse.
Brandon Cody and Clara Haldeman, both of La Crosse.
Kyle Gorell and Renee Bahr, both of La Crosse.
Michael Kirchner of Shelby and Elisabeth Canela Tarradas of La Crosse.
Scott Turner of Roxbury and Jeanne Henke of La Crosse.
