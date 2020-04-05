You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Sunday, April 5
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, April 5

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Jordan Endres and Annaliesa Kidd, both of Rockland.

Luis Gonzalez of Chandler and Shayla Michel of La Crosse.

