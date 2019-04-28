The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Eric Cairns and Erin McFarland, both of West Salem
Andrew Campbell and Jessica Mootz, both of Onalaska
Kyle Cross and Brenda Brown, both of La Crosse
Alec Fitzsimmons and Jamie Frawley, both of La Crosse
Erik Gajewsky and Lindsey McKillip, both of Bangor
John Gillies and Jean Brady, both of La Crosse
Joshua Horstman and Jacqueline Gerke-Edwards, both of Onalaska
Larry Jankowski of La Crescent and Roxanne Lenarz of La Crosse
Daniel Kautza and Amanda Servais, both of Greenfield
Jordan King of Onalaska and Megan Freeman of Sparta
Jason Pease and Alyssa Emler, both of La Crosse
Alexander Peterson and Kayla Lawrence, both of Onalaska
Mark Roth and Julie Darrington, both of Medary
Stanley Roush and Kathleen Bryant, both of Onalaska
Michael Ryberg and Shannon Daily, both of La Crosse
Jon Vaillancourt and Marah Strickland, both of La Crosse
Nicholas Volhard and Hannah Michlig, both of La Crosse
