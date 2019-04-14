The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Christopher Callaway and Ashley Haefs, both of La Crosse

Cody Ducklow and Chelsea Nobrega, both of Holmen

Samuel Frith, United Kingdom, and Rebekah Kienzle, La Crosse

Kendrick Grocholski and Shelby Parmenter, both of La Crosse

Charles Horstman and Danielle Wike, both of Rockland

Mitchel Kotten and Samantha Miller, both of La Crosse

Ethan Schroeder and Abbie Ashbeck, both of West Salem

Zachary Thurin, Hamilton, and Mindy Cadd, La Crosse

David Walker and Shaquita Fair, both of La Crosse

