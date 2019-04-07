The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
- Troy Brindle and Stephanie Johnson, both of Onalaska
- Eric Cadogan and Kia Mulrine, both of La Crosse
- Sean Cox and Rebecca Wise, both of La Crosse
- James Curtis and Margaret Curtis, both of La Crosse
- Seth Johnson and Briana Linberg, both of West Salem
- Grant Mayer and Kayla Martin, both of La Crosse
- Tanisha Brown and Kayla Mitchell, both of La Crosse
- Tyler Buxton and Clara Davidson, both of Blaine
- Raymond Dahl and Stacey Schnuelle, both of Onalaska
- Michael Flanagan and Robin Hooverson, both of La Crosse
- Jose Santos and Brianna Kast, both of La Crosse
- Blake Sauey and Katelyn Pendleton, both of Holmen
- Jeffrey Wadewitz, Winona, and Kimberly Gatica, Onalaska