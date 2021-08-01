Marriage licenses for Sunday, Aug. 1

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Aaron Billing of New Hartford and Samantha Brown of Medary.
Richard Bryk and Janna Brunelle, both of La Crosse.
Jacob Christorf and Jessie Shiroda, both of Onalaska.
Ian Frederick Cochran and Kennedy Johnson, both of Edina.
Caleb Corcoran of Holland and Emily Hein of Trempealeau.
Bryce Crowley and Kaitlin Mathison, both of La Crosse.
Andrew Dayton of La Crosse and Amber Pogreba of Onalaska.
Douglas Dolato of Sparta and Kristine Olson of Bangor.
Joseph Engen of Jefferson and Sydney Freitag of Barre.
Edward Gimbut and Jennifer Mitchell, both of La Crosse.
Timothy Grindle and Elizabeth Heggen, both of Onalaska.
Shawn Helgerson and Molly Coughlin, both of La Crescent.
Jared Krause and Rachel Feehan, both of La Crosse.
Colin Kunz and Amy Gregory, both of Holmen.
Thomas Lewandowski and Michelle Heintz, both of La Crosse.
Ronald Lichtie and Denise Fisher, both of Onalaska.
Kelly Lodoen of Holland and Ashley Worman of La Crosse.
Steven Manning of Harpers Ferry and Teresa Derks of Campbell.
Terry Martin and Karen Roach, both of La Crosse.
Carnell Middleman of Caledonia and Sarah Stutesman of Winona.
Isaiah Paulson and Alyssa Lamer, both of Holmen.
Joseph Pfeiffer Jr. and Gretchen Benjamin, both of La Crosse.
Dakota Tarnow and Paige Fischer, both of Onalaska.