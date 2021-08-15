Marriage licenses for Sunday, Aug. 15

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Sawyer Bee and Adrianna Bethke, both of La Crosse.

Eric Bitney and Benjamin Lubinski, both of La Crosse.

Caeden Christensen and Sara Schmitz, both of Rockland.

William Coppernoll of La Crosse and Abigail McDonald of Onalaska.

Brandon Delao and Brittney Szydel, both of Rockland.

Joseph Gosse and Justin Tyler, both of La Crosse.

Victor Harper of Sparta and Ryley Beckwith of La Crosse.

David Johnston Jr. and Brittany Cairns, both of La Crosse.

Jamey Justin and Emma Madsen, both of West Salem.

Austin Kilburg and Emily Hilby, both of Onalaska.

Kevin Kull and Allison Molski, both of Holmen.

Anthony Leclair and Holly McIntyre, both of La Crosse.

Steven Lucht of La Crosse and Anna Lowery of Medary.

Dillon Mader and Katherine Thompson, both of Shelby.

Chase Miller and Olga Kovshova, both of Hamilton.