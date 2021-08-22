Marriage licenses for Sunday, Aug. 22

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Billy Bendel and Linda Dingeldein, both of Shelby.

Benjamin Branson of Galesville and Emily Balfanz of Onalaska.

Austin Brueggeman and Emilie Hoeppner, both of La Crosse.

Riley Buley and Samantha Gardner, both of Marshalltown.

Nash Eggers and Kaitlin Young, both of West Salem.

Asher Freybler and Autumn Potts, both of Onalaska.

Hunter Graef and Hallie Bieneck, both of La Crosse.

Derek Johnson and Jade Pfaff, both of Bangor.

Trenten Keuser and Emma Nichols, both of Onalaska.

Brandon Kuhl and Cheyenne Burchell, both of Onalaska.

Tyler Lee and Mikayla Morrison, both of La Crosse.

Brian Leis and HannahRose Rand, both of Onalaska.

Hector McNally and Olivia Landers, both of Onalaska.

Steven Murry and Taylor Wszolek, both of La Crosse.

Anthony Pierson and Megan Draxler, both of Onalaska.