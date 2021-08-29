 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Aug. 29
These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Nicholas Anderson and Alyssa Click, both of Holmen.

Adam Clements of Greenfield and Brittany McGettigan of La Crosse.

Evan Friedl and Katie Keefe, both of La Crescent.

Michael Frisby of La Crosse and Joneleen Rosales of the Philippines.

Matthew Gaworski and Bethany Bright, both of La Crosse.

Brian King and Danielle Durnen, both of La Crosse.

Marcus Klug and Kaitlin Guentner, both of La Crosse.

Christopher Marx and Michelle Mack, both of La Crosse.

Lucas Morrissey and Carolyn Greene, both of Onalaska.

Greggory Nofsinger and Deborah Burns, both of Greenfield.

Ethan Purkapile and Alexandra Meier, both of La Crosse.

Brian Richardson and Amanda Nogle, both of Dakota.

Nathan Rodman and Anne McMenomy, both of La Crosse.

Jason Semann and Charlene Hipkins, both of La Crosse.

Triston Steinhoff and Bailey Foyt, both of Onalaska.

Barry Vaaler and Courtney Schallert, both of La Crosse.

