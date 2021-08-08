Marriage licenses for Sunday, Aug. 8

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Steven Bruring and Barbara Glomstad, both of West Salem.

Colin Comerford and Christina Brennan, both of Rochester.

Connor George and Rachel White, both of La Crosse.

Samuel Gray of West Salem and Sara Langsdorf of La Crosse.

Jameson Happel and Joleen Schaub, both of Onalaska.

Andrew Jennison-Scheler and Bethany Thier, both of La Crosse.

Max Kammel and Amanda Ulmen, both of Greenfield.

Randall Mastin and Damian Combs, both of La Crosse.

William Mitchell Jr. and Amy Murray, both of Holmen.

Isaac Moss and Stacey Kelley-Tenant, both of La Crosse.

John Novak and Kristy Nix, both of Holmen.

Jack Poshepny and Virginia Young, both of Sarasota.

Nicholas Rice of Black River Falls and Tiffany Beltz of La Crosse.

Jonathan Robinson of Winona and Delgermaa Otgontugs of Plymouth.