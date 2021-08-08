 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Aug. 8
editor's pick
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Aug. 8

{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding rings

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Steven Bruring and Barbara Glomstad, both of West Salem.

Colin Comerford and Christina Brennan, both of Rochester.

Connor George and Rachel White, both of La Crosse.

Samuel Gray of West Salem and Sara Langsdorf of La Crosse.

Jameson Happel and Joleen Schaub, both of Onalaska.

Andrew Jennison-Scheler and Bethany Thier, both of La Crosse.

Max Kammel and Amanda Ulmen, both of Greenfield.

Randall Mastin and Damian Combs, both of La Crosse.

William Mitchell Jr. and Amy Murray, both of Holmen.

Isaac Moss and Stacey Kelley-Tenant, both of La Crosse.

John Novak and Kristy Nix, both of Holmen.

Jack Poshepny and Virginia Young, both of Sarasota.

Nicholas Rice of Black River Falls and Tiffany Beltz of La Crosse.

Jonathan Robinson of Winona and Delgermaa Otgontugs of Plymouth.

Nathan Selck of Barre and Brittney Jennings of Onalaska.

Samuel Shilts and Anna Klusendorf, both of Onalaska.

Jerome Smith of Madison and Charlene Vangen of La Crosse.

Clark Thiele of La Crosse and Hannah Zmuzinski of Brookfield.

Matthew Thompson and Laura Stendel, both of La Crosse.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News