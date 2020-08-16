Marriage licenses for Sunday, August 16

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Tyler Anderson and Ashli Callaway, both of Buffalo.

Brady Banse and Lindsey Rushford, both of La Crosse.

Michael Bowman and Sara Marshall, both of La Crosse.

Riley Carrie of Farmington and Adrianna Young of Burns.

Nicholas Colburn and Alexa Roubik, both of La Crosse.

Russell Courtade and Rachael Ziel, both of West Salem.

Kaelan Datzkiw and Trinity Bonner, both of La Crosse.

Nathan Egge and Clarissa Goetzke, both of Onalaska.

Andrew Engevold and Megan Kallmann, both of Holmen.

Alexander Halton and Kelsey Stevenson, both of La Crosse.

Christopher Gerke and Amy Aspenson, both of La Crosse.

Jeremy Gonyo and Heather Struver, both of Shelby.

Andrew Hotchkiss and Hannah Habeck, both of Shelby.

Ryan Howen and Abby Johnson, both of Onalaska.

Corey Jackson and Amber Kaio, both of Onalaska.