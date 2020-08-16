Marriage licenses for Sunday, August 16

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Tyler Anderson and Ashli Callaway, both of Buffalo.
Brady Banse and Lindsey Rushford, both of La Crosse.
Michael Bowman and Sara Marshall, both of La Crosse.
Riley Carrie of Farmington and Adrianna Young of Burns.
Nicholas Colburn and Alexa Roubik, both of La Crosse.
Russell Courtade and Rachael Ziel, both of West Salem.
Kaelan Datzkiw and Trinity Bonner, both of La Crosse.
Nathan Egge and Clarissa Goetzke, both of Onalaska.
Andrew Engevold and Megan Kallmann, both of Holmen.
Alexander Halton and Kelsey Stevenson, both of La Crosse.
Christopher Gerke and Amy Aspenson, both of La Crosse.
Jeremy Gonyo and Heather Struver, both of Shelby.
Andrew Hotchkiss and Hannah Habeck, both of Shelby.
Ryan Howen and Abby Johnson, both of Onalaska.
Corey Jackson and Amber Kaio, both of Onalaska.
Michael Kaschner and Hayley Crossland, both of La Crosse.
Jonathan Landis of Flower Mound and Brooke Lefebre of Grapevine.
Elmer Nagel and Heidie Sommerfeldt, both of La Crosse.
Jesse Ragsdale and Sierra Trowbridge, both of La Crosse.
Michael Rekow of La Crosse and Alyssa Seidel of Sparta.
John Salo and Megan Erickson, both of Owatonna.
David Seiffert and Kara Larson, both of La Crosse.
Taylor Servais and Jordan Knapp, both of Onalaska.
Charles Skifton and Martha Aubuchon, both of Onalaska.
Mark Steingraeber Jr. and Kelly Faber, both of Hopkins.
Benjamin Swartling and Carlene Nelson, both of La Crosse.
Kyle Wright of Burns and Kayla Radke of Bangor.
