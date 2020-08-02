Marriage licenses for Sunday, August 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Andrew Bakalars of La Crosse and Aspen Popoutsis of West Salem.

Jordan Burds and Emma Coryell, both of Holland.

Michael Campbell and April Blaha, both of La Crosse.

Alex Corey of Dodge Center and Sara Mitley of La Crosse.

Titus Dickinson and Megan Baumler, both of Rochester.

Anthony Eggen and Patricia Short, both of Onalaska.

Michael Fabyan and Rebecca Trzebiatowski, both of La Crosse.

Jacob Fritz and Courtney Swanson, both of La Crosse.

Jon Hilden and Monica Stanek, both of La Crosse.

Daniel Huerkamp and Annette Langen, both of Hamilton.

Kyle Huiras and Ashley Thornton, both of La Crosse.

Justin Jacques and Morgan Anderson, both of Winona.

Peter Ketter and Emily Jacob, both of Onalaska.

Scott Martell and Jessica Pastick, both of Medary.

Lucas Menzel and Julia Richard, both of Coon Rapids.