Marriage licenses for Sunday, August 23

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Harry Albers Jr. and Sheila Fox, both of Onalaska.

Steven Bachman and Kelsey Gerke, both of Bangor.

Scott Bauer and Beth Rock, both of Thornton.

Derek Berendes and Meghan MacMillan, both of Barre.

David Bigalke and Bobbi Schmidt, both of La Crosse.

Jacob Brandt and Chelsea Lollis, both of Bangor.

Anthony Cloutier and Kayla Lichthardt, both of La Crosse.

Jeffery Edwards and Tina Hernandez, both of Medary.

Alec Everson and Alyssa Boardman, both of Holmen.

Andrew Freitag of La Crosse and Hillary Lahr of Onalaska.

Trent Glendenning and Kerrie Salm, both of Greenfield.

Anthony Horacek and Audrey Uker, both of Holland.

Christian Kirk and Latisha Madison, both of La Crosse.

David Lawrence and Mary Cepek, both of Onalaska.

Austin Mihalovic and Savannah Bergeson, both of La Crosse.