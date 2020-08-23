Marriage licenses for Sunday, August 23

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Harry Albers Jr. and Sheila Fox, both of Onalaska.
Steven Bachman and Kelsey Gerke, both of Bangor.
Scott Bauer and Beth Rock, both of Thornton.
Derek Berendes and Meghan MacMillan, both of Barre.
David Bigalke and Bobbi Schmidt, both of La Crosse.
Jacob Brandt and Chelsea Lollis, both of Bangor.
Anthony Cloutier and Kayla Lichthardt, both of La Crosse.
Jeffery Edwards and Tina Hernandez, both of Medary.
Alec Everson and Alyssa Boardman, both of Holmen.
Andrew Freitag of La Crosse and Hillary Lahr of Onalaska.
Trent Glendenning and Kerrie Salm, both of Greenfield.
Anthony Horacek and Audrey Uker, both of Holland.
Christian Kirk and Latisha Madison, both of La Crosse.
David Lawrence and Mary Cepek, both of Onalaska.
Austin Mihalovic and Savannah Bergeson, both of La Crosse.
Derek Millin and Kyi Ehlen, both of Rockland.
Andrew Morris and Jessica Sewright, both of La Crosse.
Christopher Myhre and Karli Mahr, both of Eitzen.
Trenton Napp and Jillian Entinger, both of Chanhassen, Minnesota.
Samuel Negasi of Onalaska and Shawna Pataska of Holmen.
Ryan Pachniak of Bangor and Amy Lloyd of Onalaska.
Steven Servant and Kayla Berger, both of Holland.
Nathan Stockdale and Molly Wershofen, both of Onalaska.
Walter Tate III and Kari Nelson, both of Onalaska.
Christian Tischer and Katherine Miller, both of Onalaska.
Trevor Vanhouten and Alissa Siemer, both of Elgin.
Aaron Westpfahl and Kendra Lee, both of La Crosse.
