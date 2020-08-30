Marriage licenses for Sunday, August 30

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Derek Antony and Miranda Pahl, both of Burns.

Travis Baumgartner and Deanne Webber, both of La Crescent.

Cody Dengel and Emily Holtan, both of Onalaska.

Daniel Devine and Jacklyn Ekern, both of La Crosse.

Douglas Ender and Claire Prudent, both of Onalaska.

Matthew Fregin and Breanna Vey, both of Shelby.

Nicholas Herron and Taylor Evanson, both of La Crosse.

Jake Hutchinson and Ashley Tester, both of La Crosse.

Jordan Koblitz of La Crosse and Sarah Balfanz of Onalaska.

Paul Lovaas and Rebecca Rand, both of La Crosse.

Peter McCartney and Karen Tower, both of La Crosse.

Martin Ostromencki and Sherrie Zander, both of Onalaska.

Alex Reindl and Stephanie Luther, both of Rockland.

Codey Rhude of Onalaska and Abigail Voye of Holmen.

Blake Rocque and Mandy Alverson, both of Medary.