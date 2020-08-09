Marriage licenses for Sunday, August 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

William Craugh and Jennifer Wetzler, both of West Salem.

Danny Franklin and Hannah Brown, both of Onalaska.

Alexander Haberman and Jennifer Strangstalien, both of East Lansing.

Scott Hartung and Clover Zeller, both of Holmen.

Joseph Haverty and Madison Roraff, both of La Crosse.

Collin Janssen of La Crosse and Natasha Stubbe of Mosinee.

Garret Johnson and Cassandra Bell, both of La Crosse.

Trent Lee and Rochelle Oldenburg, both of Onalaska.

Andrew Loughner and Megan Pataska, both of Onalaska.

Lloyd McKinney and Amanda Eckelberg, both of La Crosse.

Austin Mickschl and Courtney Kirker, both of La Crosse.

Robert Oostindie and Sarah Roddy, both of Holmen.

Michael Swenson and Megan Hembd, both of Farmington.

Jacob Waddell and Katie Gunderson, both of Hamilton.