These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
- David Boyette Jr. and Michelle Johnson, both of La Crosse.
- Andrew Brown of La Crosse and Morgan Dirks of Onalaska.
- Donald Coughlin and Alisha Stoos, both of La Crosse.
- Jacob Dobbs and Rose Reinert-Allen, both of La Crosse.
- Joseph Dwyer and Olivia Thern, both of La Crosse.
- David Fredrickson and Kim Jacobs, both of La Crescent.
- Timothy Galles and Kimberly Wardwell, both of La Crosse.
- Eric Gerke and Mikaela Gerrish, both of La Crosse.
- Dalton Herold of Washington and Eliza Dobbe of Bergen.
- David Jacobs and Kathleen McNeil, both of Holmen.
- Kellen McCarthy of Ballwin and Regina Kosmatka of Onalaska.
- Philip Middlemiss and Stephanie Kelleher, both of Roseville.
- Nickolaus Morales and Ivy Allen, both of La Crosse.
- Brandon Nation and Elizabeth Groll, both of West Salem.
- Roger Owen and Erin Hanson, both of Onalaska.
- Samuel Petersen and Hanna Compton, both of La Crosse.
- Joseph Rothering and Jennifer Widerski, both of Onalaska.
- David Severson and Laura Simonis, both of La Crosse.
- Christopher Thrune of Minnesota City and Larissa Verbeke of Winona.