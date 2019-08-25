{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

  • David Boyette Jr. and Michelle Johnson, both of La Crosse.
  • Andrew Brown of La Crosse and Morgan Dirks of Onalaska.
  • Donald Coughlin and Alisha Stoos, both of La Crosse.
  • Jacob Dobbs and Rose Reinert-Allen, both of La Crosse.
  • Joseph Dwyer and Olivia Thern, both of La Crosse.
  • David Fredrickson and Kim Jacobs, both of La Crescent.
  • Timothy Galles and Kimberly Wardwell, both of La Crosse.
  • Eric Gerke and Mikaela Gerrish, both of La Crosse.
  • Dalton Herold of Washington and Eliza Dobbe of Bergen.
  • David Jacobs and Kathleen McNeil, both of Holmen.
  • Kellen McCarthy of Ballwin and Regina Kosmatka of Onalaska.
  • Philip Middlemiss and Stephanie Kelleher, both of Roseville.
  • Nickolaus Morales and Ivy Allen, both of La Crosse.
  • Brandon Nation and Elizabeth Groll, both of West Salem.
  • Roger Owen and Erin Hanson, both of Onalaska.
  • Samuel Petersen and Hanna Compton, both of La Crosse.
  • Joseph Rothering and Jennifer Widerski, both of Onalaska.
  • David Severson and Laura Simonis, both of La Crosse.
  • Christopher Thrune of Minnesota City and Larissa Verbeke of Winona.
