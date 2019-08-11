These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Heinrich Bernhagen and Marin Lynch, both of La Crosse.
Ryan Capwell and Angela Wierzbicki, both of Onalaska.
Daniel Forbes and Barbara Mathison, both of La Crosse.
Daren Fullwood and Rebeka Karpinsky, both of West Salem.
Chad Gilbert and Mary Brevik, both of Farmington.
Richard Haney and Melissa Noren, both of Onalaska.
Tyler Hoerres and Melissa Petranek, both of Onalaska.
James Jones and Ran Ikeyama, both of La Crosse.
Logan Keding and Sarah Hunter, both of Onalaska.
Scott Kinninger and Kris Houck, both of Barre.
Alexander Larson and Emily Hayden, both of Onalaska.
Levi Leffler and Angel Heintz, both of La Crosse.
Elliott Levine of La Crosse and Amber Perry of Eau Claire.
Ryan Mandel and Alexis Dzikowich, both of La Crosse.
Cole O’Brien and Courtney Lloyd, both of Onalaska.
Jesse Perrote and Tiffany McPherson, both of La Crosse.
John Pudowski and Sara Lukasek, both of Onalaska.
Mark Scharenbroch and Tess Fielder, both of La Crosse.
Mytchel Schmidt and Mary Zeller, both of La Crosse.
Charles Schreader III and Sherri Brindley, both of La Crosse.
Matthew Scott and Samantha Oldenburg, both of Campbell.
Dylan Smith and Christina Tesch, both of Onalaska.
Nicholas Soranno and Megan Graf, both of Winona.
Jeremy Voves and Desiree Tetzlaff, both of La Crosse.
Leng Vue and Mai Vang, both of La Crosse.
Joshua Walker of La Crosse and Kyra Moak of Holmen.
Andre Williams, Jr. and Tesha Smith, both of La Crosse.