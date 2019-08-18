These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Timothy Alberts and Kathleen Flanagan, both of La Crosse.
Zachary Albrecht and Jennifer Wilder, both of Onalaska.
Nicholas Arenz and Alyssa Harring, both of Onalaska.
Reid Danielson and Kileigh Dudek, both of Chatfield.
James Debauche and Charlotte Bottcher, both of La Crosse.
David Dziki and Sara Erickson, both of La Crosse.
Stephen Halvorson on Holland and Sherrie Tormey of Madison.
Stephen Hoffland and Trinity Netwal, both of Onalaska.
Forest Jenkin and Caitlin Manning, both of Onalaska.
Robert Luedtke and Janessa Parnow, both of West Salem.
Michael McAuliffe and Sierra Loeffler, both of Onalaska.
Benjamin Modlin and Michaela Douglas, both of Holmen.
Benjamin Olson and Marissa Miller, both of La Crosse.
Erik Olson and Sara Buchner, both of Onalaska.
Timothy Pfaff and Teresa Lee, both of Holmen.
Isaiah Rickert and Monica Crook, both of Onalaska.
Keith Roberts and Felicia Droppers, both of Holmen.
Lee Schomberg and Rachel Arfstrom, both of Holmen.
Luke Schuttenhelm of La Crosse and Miranda Johnston of Houston.
Peter Spencer and Michael Fitzpatrick, both of Shelby.
Andrew Spittlemeister of Eagan and Laura Murry of Onalaska.
Nathan Steen and Chelsea Josephson, both of La Crosse.
David Vaughan and Kelly Henry, both of Campbell.
Wynne Williams and Emily Ebben, both of Onalaska.