Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 12

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Brent Brookshaw and Lavinia Cleveland, both of La Crosse.
Devin Chestnut and Anita Parce, both of La Crosse.
Brian Holtberg and Sara Grandy, both of Chaska.
Christopher Holte and Tonia Olson, both of Holmen.
Korey Jaminski and Karissa Peterson, both of Holland.
Cory Janda and Heather Furuseth, both of La Crosse.
Robert McColl and Kathleen Pope, both of Winona.
Joseph Quackenboss of La Crosse and Deanna Droog of Holmen.
Casey Schlagel and Caley Springborn, both of Onalaska.