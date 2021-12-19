Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 19

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Lucas Duffy and Shannon Greenbaum, both of La Crosse.
Michael Groth and Sarah Voshart, both of La Crosse.
Blake Mason and Angeli Engel, both of La Crosse.
Christopher Nevsimal and Karanda Dockerty, both of La Crosse.
David Peek and Jodi Wolfe, both of La Crosse.
Joshua Pridgeon and Madeline Dorn, both of La Crosse.
Griffin Wagg and Sophie Schoonover, both of La Crosse.
