 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The Board Store
editor's pick
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 19

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Lucas Duffy and Shannon Greenbaum, both of La Crosse.

Michael Groth and Sarah Voshart, both of La Crosse.

Blake Mason and Angeli Engel, both of La Crosse.

Christopher Nevsimal and Karanda Dockerty, both of La Crosse.

David Peek and Jodi Wolfe, both of La Crosse.

Joshua Pridgeon and Madeline Dorn, both of La Crosse.

Griffin Wagg and Sophie Schoonover, both of La Crosse.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News