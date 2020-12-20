Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 20

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

David Adams and Stephanie Iverson, both of Hamilton.

Anthony Friedl and Nancy Walters, both of La Crosse.

Brian Kennedy and Ashley Peck, both of West Salem.

Shannon Rouleau and Ashley Halverson, both of La Crosse.

Ezekiel Smith and Jaida Budworth, both of La Crosse.

Hector Solis Luna and Brianna Mowbray, both of La Crosse.

Joshua Thompson and Kailey Pesik, both of Plymouth.

Dakota Vopelak and Adriaanna Daily, both of Farmington.

Dale Westaby and Maggie McLain, both of La Crosse.

Abeen Xiong of Lawrenceville and Cher Yang of Onalaska.

