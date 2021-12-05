Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 5

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Bret Eilertson and Nicole Friell, both of Campbell.

Marcus Johnson and Felicity Baldwin, both of Bangor.

Duane Leis and Abigail Schaub, both of Washington.

Matthew Moore and Kristin Shaw, both of Onalaska.

Scott Schulz and Angela Boutin, both of West Salem.

Nicholas Seiler and Hannah Riley, both of La Crosse.

Martes Sheard and Natasha Kravajna, both of La Crosse.

Timothy Snyder and Regan Koonce, both of Holmen.

Luke Thornton and Brook Gast, both of Onalaska.

Isaac Vesel and Sidney Musehl, both of Winona.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.