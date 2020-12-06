 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 6
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 6

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Michael Balduzzi and Kirsty Emmerth, both of Onalaska.

Anthony Beach and Amanda Trailer, both of La Crosse.

Robert Blahnik and Jenna Losic, both of La Crosse.

Alexander Faucher and Whitney Shaffer, both of La Crosse.

Shane Freit and Jessika Troyanek, both of West Salem.

Aditya Khurana and Susan Goede, both of Onalaska.

John Kirby and Alexandra Butterbrodt, both of Austin.

Albert Kvitne and Jamie Alexander, both of Onalaska.

Christopher Merkes and Ragasri Kumar, both of La Crosse.

Andrew Marshall of La Crosse and Melissa Chalupnik of Saint Peter.

