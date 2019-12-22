You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 22
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 22

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Michael D’Hondt and Sarah Thomas, both of La Crosse.

Daniel Kinsella and Dorothy Stillman, La Crosse.

Glenn Moser and Sylvia Firary, both of La Crosse.

Cain Moss and Jaime Hellerud, both of La Crosse.

Scott Nowosatko and Lilly Mettille, both of La Crosse.

Jack Ramsey and Austin Peden, both of La Crosse.

Kurtis Swiggum and Brittany Bendel, both of La Crosse.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

