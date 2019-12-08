You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 8
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 8

{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Michael Grego and Rebecca Wiese, both of Onalaska.

Travis Kaiser and Lauryn Roberts, both of West Salem.

Braeden Keeney and Brantley Davis, both of Holmen.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News