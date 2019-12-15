Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 15

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Christopher Arsenault and Brittany Oldenburg, both of La Crescent.
Price Kopp and Stacy Suchla, both of Onalaska.
Erin Lofstrom and Lauren Castro, both of La Crosse.
Jonathan Mattson of Farmington and Nathalia Rosa Goncalves of Brazil.
