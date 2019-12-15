You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 15
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Dec. 15

{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Christopher Arsenault and Brittany Oldenburg, both of La Crescent.

Price Kopp and Stacy Suchla, both of Onalaska.

Erin Lofstrom and Lauren Castro, both of La Crosse.

Jonathan Mattson of Farmington and Nathalia Rosa Goncalves of Brazil.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News