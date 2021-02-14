Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 14

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Dylan Huiss and Cassie Pfaff, both of Holmen.
Aaron Jurjens and Samantha Stoeckly, both of Onalaska.
Jacob Michaels and Amber Lepke, both of La Crosse.
Daniel Solum and Marissa Ray, both of La Crescent.
Tyler Wendtland and Shelbi Murphy, both of La Crosse.
