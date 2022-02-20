Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 20

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Logan Diesburg and Corina Robitaille, both of Holmen.
John Hildebrandt and Nicole Nelson, both of La Crosse.
Aaron Peterson and Jenna Theler, both of La Crosse.
Nicholas Wenzlaff and Ashley Gebhart, both of Shelby.
Vong Xiong and Kimberly Buchholz, both of Farmington.
