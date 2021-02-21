 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 21
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 21

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Shanon Campbell and Marcia Bruha, both of West Salem.

Ryan Carter and Zoe Katrichis, both of La Crosse.

Jesse Kenowski and Kayla Burton, both of West Salem.

Ryan Roberts and Carri Wood, both of Onalaska.

