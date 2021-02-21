Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 21

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Shanon Campbell and Marcia Bruha, both of West Salem.
Ryan Carter and Zoe Katrichis, both of La Crosse.
Jesse Kenowski and Kayla Burton, both of West Salem.
Ryan Roberts and Carri Wood, both of Onalaska.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today