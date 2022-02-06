Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 6

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
William Cockriel and Erica Schwanke, both of Shelby.
Blake Finn and Haley Nelsestuen, both of Onalaska.
Matheus Laborao Netto of Brazil and Grace Kube of Holmen.
Ronald Metcalfe of Yuma and Coral Cady of La Crosse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today