 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 7
editor's pick
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding rings

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Jacob Juve and Jenna Helminski, both of Holmen.

John Langrehr and Brenda Carrie, both of Bangor.

Steven Murry and Taylor Wszolek, both of Barre.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News