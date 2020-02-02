You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 2
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 2

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

  • Tyler Bluske and Lyndzey Tetzlaff, both of Onalaska.
  • Tyler Foley and Renee Clarkin, both of La Crosse.
  • Nicholas Gilman and Kelly Garrity, both of La Crosse.
  • Xang Lor and Lee Kue, both of Holmen.
  • Jonathan McKenzie and Ana Gutierrez-Aguilar, both of La Crosse.
  • Richard Voniderstine and Kimberly Schoenfeld, both of La Crosse.
