Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 16

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Collin Eddy and Hannah Janvrin, both of La Crosse.
Woodrow Fulcher and Mollee Whyte, both of La Crosse.
Christopher Garey and Sarah Doctor, both of Onalaska.
Nathaniel Lee and Youa Xong, both of Onalaska.
Alex Pernsteiner and Taylor Hansen, both of Holmen.
Brady Riek and Sabrina Guerrero, both of La Crosse.
Randy Seago of Onalaska and Holly Stein of River Falls.
Reagan Xiong and Mysee Vang, both of Onalaska.
Shakeel Yousaf of Pakistan and Sarah Augustine of La Crosse.