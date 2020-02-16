You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 16
editor's pick
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Feb. 16

From the La Crosse County public records: Building permits, property transfers and marriages series
{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Collin Eddy and Hannah Janvrin, both of La Crosse.

Woodrow Fulcher and Mollee Whyte, both of La Crosse.

Christopher Garey and Sarah Doctor, both of Onalaska.

Nathaniel Lee and Youa Xong, both of Onalaska.

Alex Pernsteiner and Taylor Hansen, both of Holmen.

Brady Riek and Sabrina Guerrero, both of La Crosse.

Randy Seago of Onalaska and Holly Stein of River Falls.

Reagan Xiong and Mysee Vang, both of Onalaska.

Shakeel Yousaf of Pakistan and Sarah Augustine of La Crosse.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News