 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 10
editor's pick
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 10

{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Kyle Farris and Victoria Tran, both of Winona.

Caleb Fitzmaurice and Erica Muller, both of Campbell.

Luis Perez-Themsel and Sakiah Marks-Rivera, both of La Crosse.

Zachary Stagman and Lynelle Hinkley, both of Shelby.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News